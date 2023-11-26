Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is slated to commence on November 28, Tuesday, and will extend until December 10, Sunday. The second game will start on December 06, Wednesday.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will be the hosts for the upcoming Test series.

Bangladesh have already lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The first match could see no result after the first innings, while New Zealand won the second and third games by 86 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is set to captain the Bangladesh Test squad, with Mushfiqur Rahim anticipated to lead the batting lineup alongside Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. The all-rounder roles will be fulfilled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shahadat Hossain. Taijul Islam will take charge of the bowling department, supported by Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed, who marked his ODI debut in the last series.

Tim Southee will lead the Kiwis with the likes of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Mitchell Santner. After a sensational World Cup 2023, Rachin Ravindra, who last played his Test match against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui in January 2022, has also been added to the squad. Neil Wagner stepped in for the injured Matt Henry in the New Zealand Test squad on November 17, 2023.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head to Head in Tests:

Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other in a total of 17 Test matches, with Bangladesh securing victory in just one match, while New Zealand emerging victorious in 13 encounters. The teams have battled to a draw thrice. As they gear up for their upcoming two-match Test series, both sides will be eager to add to their respective records.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 28, Tuesday - December 02, Saturday

1st Test - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 09:00 AM

December 06, Wednesday - December 10, Sunday

2nd Test - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 09:00 AM

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test series will not be broadcast live in India, and the same applies to several other countries. However, Bangladesh will provide live streaming of the matches on the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel, accessible to viewers worldwide.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test Series 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh

Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Hasan Murad, Nayeem Hasan

New Zealand

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Neil Wagner