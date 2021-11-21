Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The third and final match of the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on Monday at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh have already lost the series after losing the first two games. It was a poor effort from their batters in the last game. After electing to bat first, Bangladesh could only manage 108 runs on the board, losing seven wickets. Najmul Hossain Shanto looked good with his 40, but lacked support from the other end.

Pakistan began their chase by losing Babar Azam early. But a steady partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman helped them recover. The latter remained unbeaten on 57 to guide his team across the line.

The visitors eventually chased down the target with 11 deliveries to spare, winning the game by eight wickets. Pakistan will be high on confidence as they eye a series clean sweep. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will need to be at their absolute best to avoid a series whitewash.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series.

Date and Time: November 22nd 2021, Monday; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is slow in nature. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, but the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, assisting spinners. Expect spinners from both sides to play a major role on the day.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Dhaka is expected to range between 21 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

The batters continue to struggle, as they failed to put up competitive totals in both games in the series. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 40 in the last game. Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam picked up a wicket apiece. But they didn't have enough runs to win the game.

Probable XI

Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Aminul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan

Their bowlers have been brilliant so far in the series, restricting the hosts to manageable totals. Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan picked up two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to 108 in the second game. Contributions from Fakhar Zaman (57*) and Mohammad Rizwan (39) helped them chase down the total in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan have already sealed the series, and will look for a series whitewash against the beleaguered hosts on Monday. Bangladesh will need to play out of their skin to avoid the same. Pakistan are a well-settled unit, so expect them to win the final game on Monday and seal the series by a 3-0 margin.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this game.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

