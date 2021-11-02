Bangladesh vs South Africa Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

South Africa needed a late blitz from David Miller to get over the line against Sri Lanka, but they sent a clear message - they are genuine T20 World Cup contenders. With wins over West Indies and Sri Lanka helping them put their narrow loss to Australia aside, South Africa were boosted by the Kangaroos' walloping at the hands of Group 1 table-toppers England.

The Proteas face their next test in the form of struggling Bangladesh, who have lost each of their three matches in the T20 World Cup so far to become the first side to be eliminated from the competition. The Tigers have already lost to Sri Lanka, West Indies and England. To add insult to injury - or injury to insult, literally speaking - Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring issue.

Bangladesh are down in the dumps, but they're in a position where they have nothing to lose. This might let them play with freedom against South Africa, who can't afford a slip-up in a game they must win. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to this crucial encounter for the Proteas on Tuesday, November 2.

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa look to be ruthless against clueless Bangladesh

Mahmudullah's captaincy in this T20 World Cup has come under severe criticism, and rightly so. The Bangladesh skipper has made a series of bizarre bowling changes over the course of the three matches, making it very difficult for his team to gather any momentum during an innings. Without his premier all-rounder, Mahmudullah's task has only become more difficult.

Bangladesh have several issues to contend with. Their catching has been nothing short of abysmal, while their top order has been largely inconsistent. Key players like Mustafizur Rahman have failed to step up, while those who have - such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim and Liton Das - have only done so occasionally.

Meanwhile, South Africa have a few batting woes to sort out but are mostly a settled side. Quinton de Kock is yet to make a notable contribution in the T20 World Cup so far and he will eye a big knock that will shift the focus away from the controversies he has been involved in recently. Temba Bavuma's strike rate is still questionable, but the Proteas skipper will take heart from the fighting knock he played against Sri Lanka.

Tabraiz Shamsi continued his brilliant 2021 form with a three-wicket haul and has reportedly recovered from a groin injury he sustained earlier this week. David Miller, who was visibly struggling with his hamstring during his heroic innings, is also expected to be fit. In case Miller doesn't make the cut, Heinrich Klaasen might return to the South African playing XI.

Unfortunately for Bangladesh, their fortunes aren't likely to improve against South Africa, who have clinched key moments in the T20 World Cup thus far. Bavuma's men are a far more well-rounded outfit, and since the toss isn't as much of a factor in an afternoon fixture, they can be backed to cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: South Africa to win Match 30 of the T20 World Cup

