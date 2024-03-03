Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh is all set to host Sri Lanka for a multi-format series, starting from Monday, March 4. The series comprises of three T20Is which will be played in Sylhet and three ODIs which will be played in Chattogram. The series ends with two Test matches.

The three-match T20I series will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The first game will be played on March 4. This is an important series for both sides to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June this year.

Bangladesh’s last assignment was against New Zealand in New Zealand in December 2023. Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading Bangladesh against Sri Lanka and they will be hoping to put their best foot forward.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, faced Afghanistan at home recently. It was a solid effort from them. They will be high in confidence after that series and will look to emulate the same performance against the Bangla Tigers.

Charith Asalanka will be leading the Lankan side in the first two T20Is. Pathum Nissanka who had a stellar series against Afghanistan has been ruled out after failing to recover fully from the injury he sustained in the series against the Afghans.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have drafted Jaker Ali Anik in the squad in place of Aliss Al Islam. The off-spinner sustained a finger injury in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League. Jaker will be hoping to grab the opportunity in the T20I series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: March 4, 2023, Monday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other 13 times in the shortest format. Bangladesh have won four of those whereas Sri Lanka have won on nine occasions.

Matches played: 13

Bangladesh won: 4

Sri Lanka won: 9

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The surface at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners will get plenty of assistance from the surface and the batters will have to work hard for their runs while batting here. Anything above 160 will be a competitive total at this venue.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib/Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

The multi-format series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka kicks off on Monday. The first T20I will be played in Sylhet and both sides will be looking to bring out their A-game to get an early lead in the series.

Sri Lanka looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

