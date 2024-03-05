Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on Wednesday, March 6. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will be hosting this encounter.

The first game was a thriller of a contest and the Lankans managed to hold their nerves to emerge victorious by three runs. After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 206 on the board, thanks to contributions from Kusal Mendis (59), Sadeera Samarawickrama (61*) and Charith Asalanka (44* off 21 balls).

The Bangladesh bowlers struggled as they managed to pick up only three wickets in total. In reply, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Mahmudullah (54) and Jaker Ali (68) played some fantastic knocks to take their side closer to the victory line.

The game went down to the wire and with 12 required to win off the last over, Dasun Shanaka bowled a brilliant over and held his nerves. He defended it successfully as Sri Lanka won the game by three runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: March 6, 2024, Wednesday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have locked horns on 14 occasions in the shortest format. Bangladesh have won four times whereas Sri Lanka have won 10 of those.

Matches played: 14

Bangladesh won: 4

Sri Lanka won: 10

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium looks good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid any damage. Change of pace will be crucial for the pacers while bowling here.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet on Wednesday is expected to hover between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

