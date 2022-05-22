Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin on May 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It is all to play for as the first match ended in a draw.

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting-friendly track. Angelo Matthews played a marathon innings of 199 as it helped them post 397 on the board.

Nayeem Hasan for the hosts starred with the ball as he finished with six wickets.

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim scored centuries for the hosts as they finished their innings on 465, getting a first innings lead of 68. Kasun Rajitha bowled brilliantly for the Lankan side as he picked up four wickets.

The Lankan side batted for the rest of the match as they scored 260, losing six wickets as the game ended in a draw. Taijul Islam for Bangladesh picked up four wickets but they failed to create further inroads.

It was a batting-friendly track in the first Test and the bowlers found it hard to pick up wickets. The action now shifts to Dhaka and both sides will come out hard to win the final game and seal the series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date and Time: May 23, Monday - May 27, Friday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

The spinners are expected to play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dhaka on the opening day of the Test are expected to range between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the course of the next five days.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Nayeem Hasan bowled brilliantly in the first innings as he picked up six wickets. Centuries from Tamim Iqbal (133) and Mushfiqur Rahim (105) helped them get a first-innings lead.

Taijul Islam finished with four wickets in the second innings. Nayeem won’t be available for the second Test in Dhaka.

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka

Angelo Matthews displayed a batting masterclass as he missed out on a double ton by a single run. The pacers in Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando picked up four and three wickets respectively in the first innings.

They will be looking to perform in a similar fashion in the second Test of the series.

Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

The first Test of the series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw. The bowlers from both sides toiled hard on a batting-friendly wicket and need to step up and improve their performance in the second Test in Dhaka.

Both sides are expected to come out hard and we might see another draw in the series.

Prediction: Draw

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

