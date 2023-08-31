Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele pitch history and ODI records 

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the second match of Asia Cup 2023 today. Defending champions Sri Lanka will go head-to-head with three-time finalists Bangladesh in today's game.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have had quite the rivalry in the recent past. The two teams have played out some thrilling encounters with players occasionally getting involved in heated exchanges on the field.

A packed house is expected in Pallekele today for this game. Before the Asia Cup 2023 fixture gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele ODI records & stats

Pallekele has hosted 33 ODI matches so far. Teams batting second have won 18 out of those 33 games. The captain winning the toss may prefer fielding first in today's match. The average score batting first in ODIs at this venue has been 248.

The pitch may have something in store for the spinners. Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Pallekele:

Matches played: 33

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 18

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 162 - Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/31 - Mitchell Johnson (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2011

Highest team total: 363/7 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Lowest team total: 70 - Zimbabwe vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 314/6 - Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan, 2022

Average first innings score: 248

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele pitch report

The pitch report for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Pallekele will be telecasted a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the conditions at this venue have been good for batting. Last year, Sri Lanka chased down a 314-run target against Afghanistan on this ground.

The team batting first should look to score around 320-330 runs. One of the top-order batters will have to take responsibility of playing a big knock.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele last ODI match

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the previous ODI held at Pallekele. Ibrahim Zadran played a magnificent knock of 162 runs for Afghanistan and helped the visitors reach 313/8 in 50 overs. Chasing 314 for a win, Sri Lanka won the game in 49.4 overs, riding on half-centuries from Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis.

12 sixes were hit in 99.4 overs of that match. 14 wickets fell in the two innings, with fast bowlers taking four of them.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 314/6 (Charith Asalanka 83*, Rashid Khan 4/37) beat Afghanistan 313/8 (Ibrahim Zadran 162, Kasun Rajitha 3/60) by 4 wickets.