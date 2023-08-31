Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The second match of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka. This exciting Group B fixture will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday, August 31.

Bangladesh’s last international assignment came in July when they faced Afghanistan in a multi-format series. Since then, they haven’t played any games. That said, their players have participated in various franchise leagues across the world.

Bangladesh have put together a solid squad for the tournament. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been handed the responsibility of leading the team in the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The likes of Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman have plenty of experience under their belt and it will come in handy in the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries. Quite a few of their players will be missing the tournament, with the notable absentee being Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinning all-rounder picked up an injury in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the Lankan side and he will be hoping that they step up in front of their home crowd and get off to a winning start. They have a depleted bowling attack and they will have to fire in unison to challenge the other teams.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 2, Group B, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: August 31, 2023, Thursday, 3 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is on the slower side. Run scoring won’t be easy for the batters, who will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. There is heavy rain predicted in Pallekele on Thursday, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Pramod Madushan Binura Fernando

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Bangladesh will be taking on Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023. The Lankan side will be without their key bowlers and everyone will have to step up in their absence to go all the way in the tournament.

With Sri Lanka missing most of their key players and Bangladesh looking like a settled unit, expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

