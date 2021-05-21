Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, which starts at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on May 23.

The two teams last faced each other in a two-match Test series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka earlier this year. The first game ended in a draw while the hosts won their second encounter by 209 runs.

As far as their ODI matches are concerned, the Bangla Tigers squared off against New Zealand in the second half of March. Playing away from home, Bangladesh lost all three matches against the Kiwis.

Sri Lanka last played an ODI series in March as well, which was away from home against West Indies. The hosts whitewashed the Lankans to win the series 3-0.

Both sides thus come into this series on the back of losses against their respective opponents.

Head-to-Head Record: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

The two teams have played 48 ODI matches against each other, with Sri Lanka winning 39 encounters. Bangladesh won seven games while the remaining two matches ended with no result.

Sri Lanka will, therefore, go into this series as the favorites. They will look to reach the 50-landmark with at least two wins from the three-match series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI 2021: Match Schedule & Timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: 23 May 2021 (Sunday)

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 2:00 PM

2nd ODI: 25 May 2021 (Tuesday)

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 2:00 PM

3rd ODI: 28 May 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 2:00 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI 2021: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live-stream of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI matches will be available on Fancode for fans in India.

India: Fancode

(Further details will be updated shortly)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI 2021: Squads

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando