Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Who will win the 1st BAN vs SL ODI?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will kick off a three-match ODI series with the 1st match on Sunday. Both teams will have a point to prove after losing their last ODI series.

Bangladesh were blown away by New Zealand the last time they played 50-over-cricket, as the Kiwis trounced the Tigers 3-0 earlier this year. With Tamim Iqbal's men playing at home this time, they will look to do better and start the series as favourites.

It has been a tough time for Sri Lankan cricket both on and off the field. A fiery contract battle has grabbed headlines, with players refusing to sign new deals. The team has not fared much better on the field and come into the series on the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to the West Indies in March.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh squared off in a Test series a few weeks ago, which the former one 1-0. Their ODI record against Bangladesh reads in their favour too, with Sri Lanka winning the last three games between the two sides. Bangladesh are yet to beat Sri Lanka in an ODI since September 2018.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Snaps from Bangladesh preliminary squad's practice session today (May 19) 🏏 pic.twitter.com/DJMByS5LfJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 19, 2021

Tamim Iqbal will continue his stint as captain, and the side has been boosted by the return of Shakib-Al-Hasan. The all-rounder will take up the No.3 slot once again, and Bangladesh will hope he can turn back the clock and rediscover his 2019 World Cup form for the hosts.

It will be a big series for Soumya Sarkar, who should benefit from the floater role against Sri Lanka. After scoring just 40 runs in his last four ODI innings, Sarkar needs to deliver to keep his place in the side. The same goes for Liton Das, who has failed to match Tamim Iqbal’s heroics at the top. Although his place is not under threat, the 27-year-old will look to add to the 76 runs he has scored in six innings in 2021.

Mushfiqur Rahim earned the backing of his skipper ahead of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka series. But the veteran cricketer knows he needs to step up his showing with the gloves after a mediocre New Zealand tour.

Mahmadullah has easily been Bangladesh’s best batter in recent memory, and he will once again shoulder the burden in the middle-order. Bangladesh will welcome back Mustafizur Rahman, with the left-arm pacer enjoying a solid outing in IPL 2021.

Intra-squad, 40 over practice match



1st innings - Team B – 284/5 (40/40 ovs)

Batting: Dickwella 88*, P Nissanka 2, K Mendis 73, D De Silva 25, C Karunaratne 35, R Mendis 2, B Fernando 21*, L Sandakan 27*



Bowling: Gunathilaka 1/26, A Fernando 1/27, Udana 1/40, Hasaranga 1/43. pic.twitter.com/VSmckc3gvr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 21, 2021

Sri Lanka have gone in with a new-look side, with Kusal Perera leading the team. In the absence of experienced heads like Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, the first-time skipper has his task cut out while leading a side that has just three players above the age of 30.

It will also be interesting to see whether Kusal Perera’s appeal to play fearless cricket will be imbibed by the new-look Sri Lanka side. While Perera will lead the charge at the top, a lot will depend on Wanindu Hasaranga’s power-hitting in the middle-order.

Youngster Pathum Nissanka has an opportunity to make his mark in the absence of several experienced stars, while the return of Kusal Mendis will be closely watched as well.

The match takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, and the ground has favoured the bowlers in recent years. With an average score of 196 expect the game to be a low-scoring affair.

It is Bangladesh who have home advantage, as well as a well-rounded team. Sri Lanka are embarking on a fresh start and it may take some time for the side to get going in white-ball cricket.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win