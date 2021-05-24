Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka prediction: Who will win the 2nd BAN vs SL ODI?

Games are coming thick and fast in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series, with the second ODI scheduled for Tuesday. Bangladesh won the series opener by 33 runs, registering their first ODI win against Sri Lanka since September 2018.

The series started on an ominous note, with a COVID-19 scare gripping the Sri Lanka camp. But the match went on after two out of the three members who had earlier tested positive returned negative results.

Batting first, it was Bangladesh’s veterans who stepped up to help the home side put up 257/6 on a sluggish Mirpur wicket. Tamim Iqbal’s solid 52 set the tone before a 109 run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmadullah (54) guided Bangladesh out of trouble after the hosts were reeling at 99/4. A quick-fire 27* from Afif Hossain meant Bangladesh ended the first innings in the ascendancy.

Sri Lanka didn’t have the best of starts, consistently losing wickets through the first half of the chase. Danushka Gunthilaka, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis all departed after going past 20, as the Sri Lanka top order failed to kick on after getting starts.

All seemed lost when Sri Lanka were gasping for breath at 102/6, but Wanindu Hasaranga had other ideas. The power hitter scored a sublime 60-ball-74, smacking five sixes, more than the entire Bangladesh combined.

His blitzkrieg rekindled hopes of a stirring comeback, but Sri Lanka collapsed after Hasaranga was caught at deep square leg in the 44th over. The visitors were bundled out for 224 by the 49th over, as Bangladesh started the series on a high.

Amongst the Bangladesh bowlers were Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan, who impressed against Sri Lanka. Rahman was once again wily with his cutters and slower ones, picking up three wickets on the night. Hasan was a horror to face, conceding just 3 runs per over as he choked Sri Lanka during the middle overs by picking up four wickets.

For Sri Lanka, only Dhananjaya de Silva had a performance of note, ending with figures of 3/45 from his ten. Isuru Udana proved to be expensive, leaking runs at the death while conceding 64 from his quota of ten overs.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Despite snapping out of their 10-match losing streak, Bangladesh will look to improve in several facets of their game. Liton Das’ struggles at the top will be concerning. The opener averages just 10.85 in ODIs over the past year.

Shakib Al Hasan looked good after returning to no.3, and the all-rounder will continue his reintegration into the all-important role for Bangladesh. All eyes will also be on Afif Hossain as well. Bangladesh have struggled for a number seven for some time now, trying out 12+ players in that position over the last five years. The youngster impressed in the first ODI and will hope to carry his good form into the second game.

Sri Lanka’s inexperience showed in the first match, and Kusal Perera’s men need to rectify their errors from the series opener to have a shot at victory.

The top order needs to take responsibility and convert their starts against Bangladesh. The Mirpur pitch slowed as the game went on, and Sri Lanka’s hopes for a competitive score hinges on the top order.

The pitch is expected to be similar to the first game. Spinners will come into play as the game goes on. But as Rahim, Mahmadullah and Hasaranga showed, there are runs on offer if batsmen are willing to dig their heels in and spend time at the crease.

Bangladesh are a settled outfit and won their first game despite not being at their best. The margin of defeat could have been bigger had it not been for Hasaranga's late heroics, and Sri Lanka lack quality and experience right now. Expect Bangladesh to win and wrap up the series on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win