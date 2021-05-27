Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Who will win the 3rd BAN vs SL ODI?

With Bangladesh comprehensively beating Sri Lanka over the first two ODIs, the series outcome has already been decided. Pride and some valuable World Cup Super League points are at stake when Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face each other on Friday.

Bangladesh have been dominant against Sri Lanka over the first two games. Mushfiqur Rahim was the star of the show, notching 209 runs across the first two games. The veteran wicket-keeper once again proved his mettle with the bat, stitching together some crucial partnerships with Mahmudullah to bail his side out of precarious positions.

Batting first in both games, the Bangladesh pair has carried the hosts out of tricky situations to post competitive totals. The bowlers have then stepped up to wrap up games in great fashion. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been a revelation, with his seven wickets across two games propelling the off-spinner to No.2 in the ICC ODI bowler rankings.

The youngster has been admirably supported by Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, who have done their bit without fuss on turning Mirpur tracks.

As a past player and captain it’s very difficult for me to come to terms with the first series loss to Bangladesh. National pride is at stake boys fight to the last — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) May 26, 2021

While Bangladesh have snapped out of their 10-game losing streak before the series with aplomb, it has been a tough introduction to captaincy for Kusal Perera.

The Sri Lankan top order has failed to fire in both games, with the lower order left with too much to do. The highest score amongst Sri Lanka’s top seven batsmen in this series is 30, with only Wanindu Hasaranga impressing with his power-hitting down the order.

Most of the top order has got off to starts but failed to convert them, and Kusal Perera and Co. need to step up and take some responsibility if they want to bow out with a win. One of the few positives for them has been Dushmantha Chameera’s bowling, with the lanky seamer impressing up top for Sri Lanka.

Two losses by 33 and 103 runs respectively prompted a stern warning from former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya. Sri Lanka will now look to preserve some pride while Bangladesh go for the kill on Friday.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match prediction

Bangladesh have a few selection headaches despite their solid run this series. Liton Das’ poor form refuses to go away, with the opener managing just 25 runs across the first two games. Mohammad Naim’s late inclusion may ring in the warning bells for Das, with his spot surely under threat for the third game.

Saifuddin was hit on the helmet by Chameera in the last game, and a decision on his availability will be taken on match day. Taskin Ahmed could come in place of the all-rounder if he is unavailable.

Although Sri Lanka have problems galore with their top order, backing them and giving them another chance to prove themselves could be beneficial in the long run.

Both Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Perera have gotten starts in both games, and they just need to kick on to make a mark. But if Sri Lanka want to give some bench players a run, Niroshan Dickwella could come in to strengthen the middle-order. With spin bowling accounting for 18 wickets across the first two games, Akila Dananjaya could be a viable option too.

The pitch has favoured the spin bowlers, and the same is likely to be the case for the final Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI. Rain may also make an appearance sometime during the game.

The first two ODIs have highlighted the stark difference between the two sides. Bangladesh have banked on experience to trounce Sri Lanka across the first two games. Expect a similar result in the series finale as well.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win

Bangabandhu ODI Series 2021 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka.



Matchday 🙌



🆚 Sri Lanka

🏆 3-Match ODI Series

🏏 Third ODI

🏟 Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

🕑 1:00 PM (Bangladesh Time)#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/7scmN27Afd — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 27, 2021