Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting on May 15, Sunday in Bangladesh. This series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka are in fifth position in the table and Bangladesh are way below in the eighth slot. The Island nation will be eager to improve its position in the WTC points table.

The last time Sri Lanka met Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the longest format of the game was in 2018 when the Lankan Lions bagged the series 1-0.

Head-to-head record: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Tests

The two sides have met each other in 22 instances, with Sri Lanka bagging 17 wins and Bangladesh winning only one encounter.

The two sides last played Test cricket in Pallekele in 2021 when Sri Lanka won by a huge margin of 209 runs against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Test Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

May 15 to May 19: 1st Test

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram, 10:00 AM

May 23 to May 27: 2nd Test

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Dhaka, 10:00 AM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test Series here.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Test Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the FanCode App and website in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test Series:

India: FanCode

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Test series 2022 Squads

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Kumar Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee