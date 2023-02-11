Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The fifth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh Women take on Sri Lanka Women at Newlands in Cape Town in a Group A fixture.

Bangladesh Women have struggled a bit in recent times in the shortest format. They lost both their warm-up fixtures and will be eager to turn the tables around in the showpiece event.

Nigar Sultana has been handed the responsibility of leading the side in the T20 World Cup 2023. The likes of Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, and Jahanara Alam will have to step up against the upbeat Lankan side in their opening clash.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, got off to a perfect start in their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign. They beat hosts South Africa Women in their first game in a closely fought contest.

After being asked to bat first, Chamari Athapaththu scored 68 to guide her team to 129 on the board. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to restrict South Africa Women to 126/9 for a three-run win. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum into their next clash.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 5, Group A, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 12 2023, Sunday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is a wonderful track to bat on. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark and will have to be on their toes. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cape Town is expected to hover between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana will hope that her side fires in unison against the high-flying Sri Lanka Women.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Shamima Sultana (wk), Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter

Sri Lanka Women

The Lankan side isn't likely to make any changes to its winning combination.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Women are coming off a win in their last game and will be brimming with confidence. Bangladesh Women will have to be at their best to challenge Athapaththu’s side on Sunday.

Sri Lanka look strong on paper and are expected to grab their second win of the competition.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

