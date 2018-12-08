×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI: Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
111   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:17 IST

Bangladesh aim to keep the momentum
Bangladesh aim to keep the momentum

After blowing away the Windies in the longest format, The Tigers will look to continue their dominance in the limited-overs format, when they welcome the visitors in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 9.

Bangladesh and West Indies have played 29 completed one-day internationals against each other with the Windies leading 20-9. In their most recent clash in July 2018, Bangladesh got the better of the Windies to win the ODI series at Warner's Park. After electing to bat first, Bangladesh scored 301 and then restricted the Windies to 283 to win the game and series 2-1.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh are coming into this series on the back of a comprehensive win in the Tests and will look to maintain the momentum.

Batting

The comeback of Tamim Iqbal will certainly boost their strength and the opener boasts a strong record at Dhaka with five centuries and 16 fifties to his name. He was Bangladesh's key performer in the previous ODI series against the Windies as he ended the series with 287 runs in three matches and will be eager to replicate that form in his comeback game.

Imrul Kayes topped the runs charts with 349 runs in the previous home ODI series against Zimbabwe. Mushfiqur Rahim too has been amongst the runs and these two will be key figures at the top.

Bowling

Shakib Al Hasan is not only one of Bangladesh's best batsmen but also one of their best bowlers. He has the most ODI wickets at this ground - 112 in 78 matches.

Mashrafe Mortaza finished as the highest wicket-taker in the previous series against the Windies with seven wickets including a four-wicket haul in the opening encounter.

Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are two other bowlers in the side who are likely to cause problems for the visitors. Mehidy finished as the best bowler in the Test series with 15 wickets and the off-spinner is expected to give the West Indian batsmen plenty of headaches.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Advertisement

West Indies

West Indies hope for change in fortunes with the change of format
West Indies hope for change in fortunes with the change of format

West Indies have not fared too well in the fifty-over format of late, losing eleven and drawing one of their last twelve bilateral ODI series. They are coming into this series on the back of a 3-1 series defeat against India and will begin this series as underdogs.

Batting

Shimron Hetmyer (707 runs in 15 matches) has scored the most runs for Windies in 2018 and was also the leading run-getter in the preceding Test series. He can be a danger man if not dismissed early on.

Shai Hope, the team's biggest asset, has been their second best batsman this year with 578 runs. Hope displayed his potential in the previous ODI series against India and he along with Kieran Powell are expected to make strong contributions in this match.

Bowling

West Indies' bowling mostly revolves around Kemar Roach, Carlos Brathwaite and Devendra Bishoo. Roach has 13 wickets in six ODIs at this venue and he along with Brathwaite will look to hurt Bangladesh with a few early breakthroughs. Bishoo was impressive in the Test series finishing with seven wickets and the skipper will back the leg-spinner to replicate his form in the ODIs.

Expected Playing XI

Rovman Powell (c), Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas and Kieran Powell.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mashrafe Mortaza
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Stat Highlights
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh coach defends hostile pitch after West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh crush West Indies by an innings to win the...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs in the first Test...
RELATED STORY
Taijul bowls Bangladesh to win against Windies in first Test
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh confident ahead of West Indies series
RELATED STORY
17-year-old Bangladesh debutant creates world record in...
RELATED STORY
4 unique Test records belonging to Bangladesh 
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 22 Nov
BAN 324/10 & 125/10
WIN 246/10 & 139/10
Bangladesh win by 64 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Nov
BAN 508/10
WIN 111/10 & 213/10
Bangladesh win by an innings and 184 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 07:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 11 Dec, 07:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 14 Dec, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Mon, 17 Dec, 10:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Thu, 20 Dec, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sat, 22 Dec, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us