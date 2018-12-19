×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Preview and expected playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
72   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:20 IST

Bangladesh put up a lackluster performance in the first T20I
Bangladesh put up a lackluster performance in the first T20I

West Indies tormented Bangladesh in the first T20I at Sylhet to go 1-0 up in the series. They will now aim to secure series when they face Tigers in the second T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, December 20.

Both teams have played nine T20 internationals against each other with the scoreline slightly favouring the Caribbeans at 5-4. In their most recent clash on December 17, the Windies got the better of Tigers.

Bowling first, West Indies restricted Bangladesh to the sub-par total of 129 in 19 overs and then overhauled the target within 11 overs to win the match by eight wickets.

Bangladesh

With the series being a three-match affair, hosts Bangladesh finds themselves under pressure to win the second encounter to stay alive in the series. Despite the defeat, the hosts will take some confidence from their recent performance against Caribbeans and will aim to level honours in the second game.

Batting

Shakib Al Hasan was the sole performer for the Tigers in the first T20I and looked good during his innings of 61. The skipper will once again be the main threat to the Caribbeans.

Apart from Shakib, the hosts will also need strong contributions from their top order batsman who failed miserably in the first T20I. The openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das managed just five and six runs respectively and it will be essential that these two come out with much better performance and lay down a solid platform for the middle order.

Bowling

Mahmudullah and Mohammad Saifuddin took a wicket each, and the duo is expected to play a key role in the upcoming game too. On the other hand, the bowling trio of Mustafizur, Mehidy Hasan and Shakib would be expected to cause damage to the Windies batting lineup.

Expected Playing XI

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim.

West Indies

West Indies were exceptional in the first match
West Indies were exceptional in the first match
Advertisement

The Windies enjoyed their comeback in the shortest format and they will be taking heaps of confidence from that performance. They will hope to dominate the second T20I too and register their maiden series win in 2018 in sub-continent.

Batting

Opening the batting, Shai Hope scored 55 runs off 23 balls in the first T20I. He will again be expected to get his team off to a flier. Nicholas Pooran and Keemo Paul contributed decently with the bat in the first encounter and they would be expected to continue their good work with the bat in the upcoming match too.

Bowling

Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the lot in the previous game with figures of 4-28 from four overs and the team will want the pacer to set the tone with the ball in the initial overs.

Skipper Carlos Braithwaite, Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas are other experienced T20 campaigners in the side and all were among wickets on the previous occasion. These three will look to exploit the loopholes in Bangladeshi batting lineup with their variations.

Expected Playing XI

Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Carlos Brathwaite
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, third ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh crush West Indies by 8 wickets to seal the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Stat Highlights
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan fined for showing...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh thrash West Indies to take 1-0 lead 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 22 Nov
BAN 324/10 & 125/10
WIN 246/10 & 139/10
Bangladesh win by 64 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Nov
BAN 508/10
WIN 111/10 & 213/10
Bangladesh win by an innings and 184 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
1st ODI | Sun, 09 Dec
WIN 195/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 196/5 (35.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 5 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 11 Dec
BAN 255/7 (50.0 ov)
WIN 256/6 (49.4 ov)
Windies win by 4 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 14 Dec
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
1st T20I | Mon, 17 Dec
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sat, 22 Dec, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us