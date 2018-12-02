Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Stat Highlights

Nishant Kumar

Mehidy Hasan's 12-for scripted a record win for Bangladesh

Nearly five months after being thrashed 2-0 in a pace-dominated series in the West Indies, Bangladesh served up revenge on a spinning platter to the same opponents with an innings-and-184-run win in the Dhaka Test to complete a 2-0 series win.

After winning the first Test, hosts were riding high on confidence and this resulted in an even more clinical performance by them, registering their first ever win by an innings.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first. From here on, everything went according to the plan for Bangladesh. Debutant Shadman Islam started his career with a solid 76 and got support from other batsmen. Captain himself played a brilliant knock of 80 but it was Mahmudullah's 136 that helped hosts to put a mammoth total of 508 on the scoreboard.

In reply, West Indian batsmen surrendered against an all-spin bowling attack and were bundled out for 111. Mehidy Hasan scalped 7 wickets while Shakib claimed the remaining three. The match was over at this very moment and the rest was a mere formality.

Mehidy Hasan took another fifer in the second inning and this time West Indies managed to reach 213, thanks to Hetmyer's attacking 93 off 92 balls. Bangladesh registered their first ever Test series win over Windies at home and it truly was a historic one.

Here are some of the interesting stats of this match:

539 - It was the 539th Test match played by West Indies (Won - 171, Lost - 192, Drawn - 175, Tied - 1).

112 - It was the 112th Test match played by Bangladesh (Won - 13, Lost - 83, Drawn - 16).

832 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 801, Extras - 31)

55 - No. of fours hit in the match. Mahmudullah hit 10 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

11 - No. of sixes hit in the match, Shimron Hetmyer hit 10 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

1 - Mahmudullah scored the only century in the match

4 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Shadman Islam and Shimron Hetmyer)

136 - No. of runs scored by Mahmudullah in the 1st innings of the match, the highest individual score in the match.

111 - No. of runs added by Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah for the 6th wicket in the 1st innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

30 - No. of wickets which fell down in the match.

7/58 - Bowling figures of Mehidy Hasan in the 1st innings of West Indies, the best by any bowler in the match.

Individual Records:

Mahmudullah scored his 3rd Test hundred in 43 matches.

Mehidy Hasan took fifers in both innings of the match. Now, he has 7 five-wicket hauls against his name from 18 matches.

Mehidy Hasan's match-figures of 12/117 in this Test is the best bowling performance for a Bangladeshi bowler. He bettered his own previous record of 12/159.