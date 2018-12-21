Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Preview and Playing XI

Bangladesh aim fifth consecutive series victory over West Indies

After losing the opening encounter at Sylhet, the Tigers roared back at Dhaka to level the honours. Now both Bangladesh and West Indies will meet in the series decider at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, December 22.

Bangladesh have hosted the Proteas in five T20I fixtures and won two of those while Windies are slightly ahead with three wins. In their most recent T20I fixture on December 20, the hosts managed to pip out in an enthralling high scoring encounter. After being put in to bat, Tigers posted a massive total of 211 on the board and then limited the tourists to 175 to win the match by 36 runs.

Bangladesh

After being drubbed in the opening encounter, the hosts came out with a much better intent in the second to level the series and will aim to continue in the same fashion to register their fifth consecutive series win over the Caribbeans.

Batting

Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmadullah were among runs in the previous fixture at Shere Bangla. Das provided a crucial start to the hosts with his aggressive knock of 60, which was later followed by Shakib and Mahmudullah in the middle. Both batsmen scored 42 and 43 runs respectively. The Tigers will be counting on these three to do a similar job for them in the series decider. Except these two, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar also showed few signs of revival and these two will be eager to come out blazing in the final encounter.

Bowling

Shakib has been the pick of the lot as he snared a five-fer last time out and he is going to be their key figure in the final encounter. Mustafizur Rahman snared two wickets but was too expensive as he leaked away 50 runs in his four overs and he will be eager to rectify that in next game. Meanwhile, Abu Haider and Mehidy Hasan picked a wicket each and will bear the responsibility to restrict the visitors in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar.

West Indies

West Indies aim to end Asian drought in the decider.

The Caribbeans defeat in the second match of this series was their third in thirteen T20I matches and they will look to bounce back in the decisive match to clinch the series.

Batting

Windies batting is heavily dependent on Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, and It will be up to these two to come out with quality knocks and get the team towards a good total. Rovman Powell scored 50 in the previous game is looking in fine touch and has been the team's rock down the order. Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis have failed to make an impact so far and will be hoping to contribute in the decider.

Advertisement

Bowling

Sheldon Cottrell has been their key performer this series with six wickets in two games including a four-fer in the opening encounter. The team will need the pacer to get few breakthroughs in the initial overs.

Oshane Thomas and Fabien Allen shared two wickets between them and it will be a surplus if they can hold the hosts in the middle overs. While skipper Carlos Braithwaite will look to exploit the loopholes in Bangladeshi batting lineup with his variations.

Expected Playing XI

Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Rovman Powel.

Advertisement