Bangladesh vs West Indies T20I Series: Interesting stats

Nishant Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
16   //    08 Aug 2018, 00:14 IST

Enter c
Shakib Al Hasan was instrumental in winning the series for his team.

The visitors started this tour horribly when they were bundled out for 43 in the Antigua test and lost the first test by an innings. But since then it has been an upward climb. They completely turned the tables around in the ODI series.

After registering their first ever series win in West Indies, they started the T20I series on a high. They lost the first game but bounced back superbly in the later matches. The experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal helped their team post a decent total in the second match which was defended nicely by their bowlers.

In the series decider, it was Liton Das's magnificent knock of 61 which set it up for them and later bowlers did their job. The final scoreline was 2-1 in favours of Bangladeshi team.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this series:

885 - No. of total runs scored in the series ( Runs break-up: Bat - 828, Extras - 57)

72 - No. of fours hit in the series, Shakib Al Hasan hit the maximum no. of fours(15)

37 - No. of sixes hit in the series, Andre Russell hit the maximum no. of sixes(11)

0 - Not a single century was scored in the series.

3 - No. of half-centuries scored in the series, all by Bangladeshi batsmen namely Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal.

74 - No. of runs scored by Tamim Iqbal in the 2nd T20I, the highest individual score in the series

103 - No. of runs scored by Shakib Al Hasan in the series, the most by any batsmen

80.0 - Batting average of Mahmudullah in the series, the most by any player

190.38 - Batting strike rate of Andre Russell in the series, the best by any batsmen in the series

184/5 - Bangladesh's score in the 3rd T20I, highest team total in the series. This is also the 5th highest total for the Bangladeshi team in T20Is.

90 - No. of runs added by Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan for the fourth wicket in the 2nd T20I, the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

1611 - No. of total runs scored by Marlon Samuels in T20Is after the series. He is now the leading run-scorer for West Indies in T20Is. Samuels also holds the record of playing the most no. of T20I matches (67) for West Indies.

38 - No. of wickets fell down in the series

638 - No. of legal deliveries bowled in the series.

4/28 - Bowling figures of Kesrick Williams in the 1st T20I, the best by any bowler in the series. It was the only instance of a bowler taking four wickets in an inning in the series.

12.37 - Bowling average of Mustafizur Rahman in the series, the least by any bowler. Interestingly, Mustafizur was the most expensive bowler in the series conceding at 10.8 runs per over.

6.80 - Bowling strike rate of Mustafizur Rahman the series, the best by any batsmen in the series

43 - The total wicket count of Mustafizur Rahman in T20Is after the series. He is now the 3rd leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20Is. Shakib Al Hasan tops the list with 80 wickets.

8 - No. of wickets taken by Mustafizur Rahman in the series. He now holds the record, jointly with Elias Sunny, of taking the highest no. of wickets for Bangladesh in a bilateral T20I series.

