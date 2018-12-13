Bangladesh vs West Indies, third ODI: Preview and Playing XI

Bangladesh hope to avoid unnecessary mistakes in the decider

West Indies bounced back to win the second ODI against Bangladesh to level the series with a four-wicket win. Now both these sides will face each other in the third and deciding fixture at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday, December 14.

Bangladesh and West Indies have played 31 completed one-day internationals against each other with the Windies leading 21-10. While this will be the debut ODI at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

In their most recent clash on December 11, After being put into bat first, Bangladesh posted 255/7 in their 50 overs, but the Windies chased down their target in the final over of the match to seal a four-wicket win.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh will need to improve their fielding as dropped catches hurt them badly last time and they must rectify that in next game. Bangladesh have won seven of their previous eight bilateral ODI series at home and this will certainly give them some confidence ahead of the decider.

Batting

Mushfiqur Rahim is in top form at the moment and has cracked back to back fifties in both games (55* and 62). The Wicketkeeper-batsman has been the backbone of Bangladeshi batting line-up and the team will need him to continue the good work. While Tamim Iqbal came to fore last time out scoring 50 off 63 balls and the opener is expected to replicate his performance in the series decider 41.

Bowling

Shakib Al Hasan will have a major role to play with the ball in Sylhet. The Windies have struggled to score off him, and the left-arm spinner is likely to make things tough for the Caribbeans in final ODI. While Mustafizur Rahman has been the leading wicket-taker for the Tigers so far and picked five wickets in two matches and he together with skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who troubled the tourists in the series opener, will be expected to pick some wickets upfront.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, and Mahmudullah.

West Indies

Shai Hope has been the sole performer for the Windies so far

West Indies would have been relieved after opening their account on their tour of Bangladesh. This win will certainly boost their confidence, and one may expect them to come out all guns blazing to secure their maiden series win of 2018 in Asia.

Advertisement

Batting

Shai Hope so far proved to the spearhead for the Caribbeans on Bangla soil and Windies chances mostly depend on his performance. The right-hander scored 43 in the first ODI and then played a crucial role in the second game with an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls to power his team to victory.

Except him, the Windies will also require hefty contributions from Darren Bravo and Marlon Samuels and Shimron Hetmyer, all three have not been able to make a mark in the series and the team will require at least one of these three to step up in this crucial game.

Bowling

Oshane Thomas claimed impressive figures of 3-54 last time out and it will be crucial for the team that he continues to bowl well. While Powell and Chase shared four wickets between them in the series and these two will be backed by skipper to rattle the Tigers early on. Devendra Bishoo has not been an easy hit for the Tigers and posses an economy rate of 3.52 and the leg-spinner will look to build pressure on the hosts in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Oshane Thomas, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels and Shimron Hetmyer.

Advertisement