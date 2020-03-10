×
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 19:57 IST

Soumya Sarkar will be the player to watch our for
Soumya Sarkar will be the player to watch our for

After a thumping win in the 1st T20I, hosts Bangladesh will look to complete a clean sweep when they meet Zimbabwe in the second and final T20I of the brief series. The home side is prepping up for the T20 World Cup 2020 with this series and the duo of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar decimated the opposition bowlers in the previous game.

Bangladesh posted a massive score of 200 runs on the board which indicates that their batting unit is in sublime touch. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam combined forces to take six wickets in the second innings as they ensured that Bangladesh win the match by 48 runs.

Zimbabwe will look to improve their performance in the final match of this tour as they have not been able to register a single win against Bangladesh in any format. They lost the only Test match and then got whitewashed in the ODI series. Sean Williams and co. will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to make sure that the visitors give Bangladesh a run for their money.

The African team has several experienced players like Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, and Sikandar Raza who can turn the game with their batting skills. The pitch will assist the batsmen so the Zimbabwean batting unit will have the onus of winning the game for their side.

Here is all you need to know about this match:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match details

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date: 11 March, 2020

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano and Chris Mpofu.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Live stream details

The live stream for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be available on Hotstar.com.

Published 10 Mar 2020, 18:43 IST
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Soumya Sarkar Liton Das T20
