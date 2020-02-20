×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020: BCB President says he has ‘no hope’ of Bangladesh winning the one-off Test 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 14:14 IST

Nazmul Hassan Papon (Picture source: stakebd.com)
Nazmul Hassan Papon (Picture source: stakebd.com)

What’s the story?

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has asked the Tigers to not take the one-off Test against Zimbabwe lightly, saying that their shoddy performances in the longest format can make even the minnows seem challenging.

He further said that he has ‘no hope’ of Bangladesh getting the better of Zimbabwe in red-ball cricket.

In case you didn’t know

Bangladesh's performance in the recent past has been disappointing in Test cricket. They have lost their last six Test matches on the trot, which includes five innings defeats.

The heart of the matter

Papon told the media in Bangladesh,

“The way they are playing I don’t get to see any hope in my mind of winning the Test. If you take them lightly it will be a disaster because Zimbabwe remains in their place but we are not in our place.”

Papon futher recalled how Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in a one-off Test under Rashid Khan’s captaincy last year, and said that the same fate could await the Tigers against Zimbabwe too.

“If anyone asked what the worst performance Bangladesh did against Afghanistan. If we can lose to Afghanistan, we can also lose to Zimbabwe.
“Senior players have to take the responsibility. We have to play a team game against them.”

What’s next?

Zimbabwe are in Bangladesh to play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. The Test will be played from the 22nd of February in Dhaka.

Advertisement
Published 20 Feb 2020, 14:14 IST
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Test cricket
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Only Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 09:00 AM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
1st ODI | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 06 Mar, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
1st T20I | Mon, 09 Mar, 04:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
2nd T20I | Wed, 11 Mar, 04:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us