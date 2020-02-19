×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020: Mashrafe Mortaza set to be replaced as the Tigers' captain after ODI series

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 19:51 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza
Mashrafe Mortaza

The president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan has announced that the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Sylhet next month will be the last for Mashrafe Mortaza as Bangladesh's captain.

Hassan has said that the BCB is preparing for the 2023 World Cup and will announce a new skipper within a month following the home series.

Mortaza has led Bangladesh to 47 ODI victories in 85 matches and lost 36 out of them as the captain. He was the captain of Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup and has been a sensational skipper - leading his team towards ODI series wins against Pakistan, India, and South Africa.

However, the rumours of his retirement from international cricket has lingered due to his poor form. Earlier, Mortaza had opted to leave himself out of a BCB central contract to focus more on domestic cricket.

Mortaza's fitness levels had been a talking point for the BCB during the squad selection. But Hassan cleared the air by stating that Mortaza will only play the ODI series if declared fit.

"We have started to stress on beep tests so Mashrafe may not pass the beep tests, so we can drop him if he doesn't pass it. We also have to keep it in mind that Mashrafe's leadership was vital in the turnaround in Bangladesh cricket. But, the time has come for him to decide how long he wants to play. I think Mashrafe will play the ODI series against Zimbabwe, pending fitness. We will be lenient about his fitness.
"But very soon, we have to decide on the team and captain for the next World Cup. We don't have much time. We will take our decision after this ODI series."

Hassan expressed that Mortaza had agreed for a farewell match during the 2019 World Cup, but opted to change his decision and continue playing for Bangladesh.

Speaking on the situation, Hassan explained that Mortaza could continue playing if he wishes, but the BCB is currently more focussed on declaring a new skipper for the side.

Advertisement
"Retirement depends on individual players. We know that top players retire on their own will. We also wanted to give him a good send-off. He can play if he wants to, but I am more concerned about the captaincy. Once we declare on the captaincy, he can enter the team on his performance."

Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will take place in Sylhet between the 1st to the 6th of March.

Published 19 Feb 2020, 19:51 IST
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Team Mashrafe Mortaza ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Only Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 09:00 AM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
1st ODI | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 06 Mar, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
1st T20I | Mon, 09 Mar, 04:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
2nd T20I | Wed, 11 Mar, 04:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us