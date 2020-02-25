Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020: Mushfiqur Rahim satisfied with resounding win in one-off Test

Mushfiqur Rahim slammed an unbeaten 203 as Bangladesh comprehensively beat Zimbabwe

One of Bangladesh's most experienced batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim shone in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, helping his side cruise to an innings and 106-run victory. Rahim scored an unbeaten double-hundred, becoming Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in Tests in the process.

Rahim has now scored 4,413 Test runs, moving ahead of Tamim Iqbal who has 4,405 runs in the format.

Rahim was satisfied with his team's performance after they bowled out Zimbabwe in the first innings for 265 and then in the second innings for just 189, completing a comprehensive victory.

“We badly needed a win as a team. We haven’t played as a team in the last 5-6 Tests. The bowlers set it up by dismissing them for 260 and then the openers gave us a good start," Rahim was quoted as saying by IANS.

"When someone is set and is playing a long innings it makes it easy for the new batsman coming in."

Skipper Mominul Haque also played a brilliant innings of 132 and built a massive partnership with Rahim to help Bangladesh score a mammoth 560-6.

“Mominul batted really well and it was our plan to convert a start into a big score. We played well in all three departments and that should give us confidence going into the next Test but we have a white-ball series before that and all the boys are eager to do well."

Bangladesh will now take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series scheduled to begin from Sunday, 1st March.