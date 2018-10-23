Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh will aim to clinch series in second ODI

The Tigers drew first blood as they beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in the opening fixture of the ODI series. Bangladesh will now aim to clinch the series, when they take on the visitors in the second ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday, October 24.

Both teams have faced each other on five occasions at this venue with Bangladesh emerging victorious all five times, which makes them favourites to win this clash.

Bangladesh

The hosts went into this series on the back of an impressive Asia Cup outing and continued their run against the visitors with the same enthusiasm. Despite playing without their frontline batsmen, they are still looking a better team than Zimbabwe and they will be coming into this match as the more confident side after going 1-0 up in the series.

Batting

Imrul Kayes blitzed 144 in the previous game at Dhaka and seems to be in good touch. In the absence of Tamim Iqbal, he holds the key in this lineup and will be expected to replicate the form he showed in the opening match. The team will also bank on the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim who is one of their leading run scorers and has a couple of ODI half-centuries at this ground.

Bowling

Mehidy Hasan was the pick of the lot in the first ODI and picked up three crucial wickets in his quota of ten overs. His bowling partner Nazmul Islam bagged two wickets. Both these players will be backed by skipper Mashrafe Mortaza as they look to make early inroads into the Zimbabwean lineup.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Fazle Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have not been able to stem the bleeding

The visitors will be under immense pressure as they must ensure a win in this game in order to keep the series alive. The 28-run loss in the last game was their 11th consecutive defeat in the fifty-over format and despite the comeback of their frontline players, they have not yet been able to find a solution to their woes.

Batting

Sean Williams struck a well constructed fifty in the first ODI. Brendan Taylor meanwhile has a decent record at this ground having scored a hundred and a fifty in his previous outings. The team will need these two to come out blazing and get them to a fighting total. They will also need Hamilton Masakadza, Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine to score some runs.

Bowling

Tendai Chatara and Kyle Jarvis will bear the responsibility to take early wickets and apply pressure on the hosts. The two shared seven wickets between them at Dhaka and it will be crucial for Zimbabwe for these two to replicate their performance.

Expected Playing XI

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Cephas Zhuwao, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara.