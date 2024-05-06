Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played on Tuesday, May 7. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will be hosting this clash. After this game, the action will shift to Dhaka.

Bangladesh won the first T20I comprehensively and carried forward the winning momentum. They completely outplayed Zimbabwe in the second game to go 2-0 up in the series.

Zimbabwe were asked to bat first and their batters struggled. Brian Bennett (44*) and Jonathan Campbell (45) stitched together a decent partnership but they could only put 138 on the board. The hosts picked up seven wickets in total, with Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain finishing with two each.

Bangladesh’s batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers. They lost four wickets while chasing 139 but Towhid Hridoy’s unbeaten 37 along with Mahmudullah’s 26* helped them get across the line with nine balls to spare.

Bangladesh are on the brink of sealing the series and will be hoping to take an unassailable lead on Tuesday. Zimbabwe have failed to put a collective performance in the series so far and will have to bring out their A-game on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: May 7, 2024, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Bangladesh have dominated Zimbabwe as far as their head-to-head record in the shortest format is considered. Bangladesh have won 15 games so far out of their 22 meetings whereas Zimbabwe have managed to win only seven.

Total matches played: 22

Bangladesh won: 15

Zimbabwe won: 7

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram offers a decent track for batting. It is a two-paced wicket. The ball may hold a bit on the surface but it becomes good to bat on as the game progresses. The spinners come into play as the ball gets old.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chattogram on Tuesday is expected to be in the mid-20s. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on the match day.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Team News

All the players in the squad are fully fit and available for selection.

Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin/Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe

Team News

No injury concerns.

Probable XI

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Sean Williams, Johnathan Campbell, Brian Bennett , Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Bangladesh have been brilliant in the series so far and have already gone 2-0 up in the five-match series. They will be looking to seal the series on Tuesday itself whereas Zimbabwe will be hoping to keep the series alive.

Bangladesh have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

