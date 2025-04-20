Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe head-to-head stats and records you need to know before BAN vs ZIM 2025 Test series

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test series will commence on April 20. It is a two-match series, which will help Bangladesh gear up for the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

After a disappointing show in the previous edition of the WTC, Bangladesh will begin a new era in their Test cricket history under the captaincy of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will aim to record an away series win and improve their Test ranking.

Before the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series starts, here's a glance at the head-to-head record between the two nations in the longest format of the game.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record in Tests

Bangladesh have a small lead of 8-7 in the Test head-to-head record against Zimbabwe. The two teams have crossed paths in 18 Tests, with the Zimbabwean team winning seven times.

Three out of the 18 matches between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have ended in a stalemate. Here is the summary of the head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 18

Won by Bangladesh: 8

Won by Zimbabwe: 7

Drawn: 3.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test head-to-head record in BAN

Bangladesh have a convincing 6-2 lead in the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in home Tests. The Asian country has hosted 10 Test matches against Zimbabwe, with the visitors recording only two victories.

Bangladesh have won six home Tests against Zimbabwe, while the other two matches ended in a draw. Here is the summary of the head-to-head record on Bangladeshi soil:

Matches played: 10

Won by Bangladesh: 6

Won by Zimbabwe: 2

Drawn: 2.

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test matches

Bangladesh are on a three-match winning streak in Test matches against Zimbabwe. Here is the summary of the last five clashes between the two nations in the Test format:

BAN (468 & 284/1 dec) beat ZIM (276 & 256) by 220 runs, July 7-11, 2021. BAN (560/6 dec) beat ZIM (265 & 189) by an innings and 106 runs, Feb 22-25, 2020. BAN (522/7 dec & 224/6 dec) beat ZIM (304/9 & 224/9) by 218 runs, Nov 11-15, 2018. ZIM (282 & 181) beat BAN (143 & 169) by 151 runs, Nov 3-6, 2018. BAN (503 & 319/5 dec) beat ZIM (374 & 262) by 186 runs, Nov 12-16, 2014.

