Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After the completion of the ODI series, Bangladesh Women will take on Australia Women in the three-match T20I series. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 31. The second match will be played on Tuesday, April 2 and the series will conclude on Thursday, April 4. All three matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Australia won the three-match ODI series by a 3-0 margin. Australia won the last match of the series by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 90 runs in 18.3 overs.

Bangladesh have made three changes to their squad that faced Australia in the ODI series. Fargana Hoque has been dropped from the squad and has been replaced by Dilara Akter. Akter is a wicketkeeper-batter who has made her T20I debut in 2022 and last played a T20I match in 2023. Fariha Trisna and Shorifa Khatun have also been picked for the side. They have replaced Disha Biswas and Nishita Akter.

Australia are currently the highest-ranked team in the ICC Women’s T20I team rankings. They have a rating of 293. Bangladesh are placed ninth position in the rankings with a 201 rating.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head to Head in T20I

Bangladesh and Australia have played a total of two T20I matches so far. Both the matches happened in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup. Australia have won both these matches.

Matches Played: 2

Bangladesh Women Won: 0

Australia Women Won: 2

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 31

Match 1 - Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, 11:30 AM

Tuesday, April 2

Match 2 - Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, 11:30 AM

Thursday, April 4

Match 3 - Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, 11:30 AM AM

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women

Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Farzana Lisa (wk), Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun

Australia Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney (wk), Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

