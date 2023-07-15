Bangladesh Women vs India Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

India Women and Bangladesh Women are preparing for a three-match ODI series, which is slated to take place from July 16-22, 2023. The games are scheduled to be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The series will be a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship.

India Women emerged victorious in the previous three-match T20I series over Bangladesh Women. However, Bangladesh Women showed resilience in the third game, managing to win and narrow the series result to 2-1 in favor of India.

The upcoming ODI series will see Nigar Sultana leading the Bangladesh Women's team, accompanied by talented players like Fargana Hoque, Salma Khatun, and Sultana Khatun. Shorna Akter will make her debut in ODI cricket for the Bangladesh Women's team. Surprisingly, Jahanara Alam continues to be left out of the squad, and the reasons behind her exclusion remain unclear.

On the other hand, India Women will be introducing several players who have previously featured in T20Is, as they make their ODI debuts. The names include Amanjot Kaur, Anjali Saravani, Bareddy Anusha, and Rashi Kanojiya. Additionally, U Chetry will mark her international debut for the India Women's team.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head to Head in ODI

Throughout the history of ODIs, Bangladesh Women and India Women have clashed on five occasions. India Women have asserted their dominance by emerging as the winners in each of these encounters, while Bangladesh have failed to secure a single victory.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, July 16

1st ODI - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 09:00 AM

Wednesday, July 19

2nd ODI - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 09:00 AM

Saturday, July 22

3rd ODI - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 09:00 AM

Bangladesh Women vs India Women ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming & Telecast: N/A

Bangladesh Women vs India Women ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana (c, wk), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akhter, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Fargana Hoque, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana (wk)

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Bareddy Anusha, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Rashi Kanojiya, Amanjot Kaur, Monica Patel, Priya Punia, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma