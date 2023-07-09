Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

India Women and Bangladesh Women are set to face off in a three-match T20I series scheduled from July 9 to July 13, 2023. The matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Women's team had a tough time during their recent tour of Sri Lanka, losing the ODI series 1-0 and the T20I series 2-1. Despite winning the first T20I, they couldn't maintain their momentum and ended up losing the remaining matches.

Fargana Hoque and Jahanara Alam, two big players, have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against the Women in Blue. Nigar Sultana will captain the side, which includes a few youngsters. Salma Khatun, who was rested for the Sri Lanka tour, has been added back to the squad. Shani Rathi will make her T20I debut for Bangladesh Women.

On the other hand, India Women will embark on their first international tour since their defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team and newcomers Rashi Kanojiya and Bareddy Anusha will look to make a mark/ The team will heavily rely on the in-form Deepti Sharma to play the role of a finisher.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head to Head in T20I

In the history of T20Is, Bangladesh Women and India Women have faced each other 13 times. India Women have showcased their dominance by emerging victorious in 11 encounters, while the hosts, Bangladesh Women, have managed to secure victory in two matches.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, July 09

1st T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 01.30 pm

Tuesday, July 11

2nd T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 01.30 pm

Thursday, July 13

3rd T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 01.30 pm

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There will be no live streaming and telecast of the T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana (C&WK), Nahida Akter (VC), Dilara Akter, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Rabeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, and Shamima Sultana.

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, and Minnu Mani.

