Bangladesh World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete series list and details

After finishing last in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, the Bangladesh cricket team will aim to better its performance in the second edition of the competition.

Bangladesh have improved a lot over the last few years, but their performance in the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 let their fans down. Bangladesh lost six of their seven matches and ended the competition with only 4.8% PCT.

Fans will hope for a better performance from the Bangladesh side in the second World Test Championship edition. Here's a look at their series list and details:

Bangladesh ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2021

Bangladesh will begin their new WTC cycle with a two-Test series against Pakistan at home. The series is scheduled to take place in November 2021.

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2021

After Pakistan, Sri Lanka will pay a visit to Bangladesh to play a two-Test series.

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2021-22

The Bangladesh cricket team will play a lot of Test cricket in the 2021/22 season. After hosting Pakistan and Sri Lanka at home, the Bangladesh squad will travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series against the defending WTC champions.

Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2022

Bangladesh will get a month's break from Test cricket after the New Zealand tour. In March 2022, they are scheduled to visit South Africa and play two Test matches against the Proteas.

Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

The Bangladesh cricket team will play its final away ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies in June and July 2022. The series will also comprise two Tests.

India tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Bangladesh will conclude its league phase of the new World Test Championship cycle with a home series against Team India. Even this series will consist of two matches. It will most probably happen in November 2022.

