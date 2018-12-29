Banned cricketer makes return after 9 months, Pant and Paine's banter continues, and more - Cricket News Today, December 29 2018

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 4

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The Indian cricket team were made to work hard today and despite them being just 2 wickets away from victory, Pat Cummins' unbeaten half-century has delayed things. Australia are currently at 258-8 and need 141 runs for victory. While they might not achieve the victory, there is a possibility that rain might spoil India's chances tomorrow.

India had declared at 106-8 after Mayank Agarwal scored 42 and Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 33-run knock. The Indian bowlers performed well once again in the 2nd innings and did not allow any of Australia's top-order to settle down at the crease. However, it was Cummins who troubled them.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are just 4 wickets away from victory against Sri Lanka and will hope to finish things off tomorrow.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Bharat Arun heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been a revelation in the Test format ever since he made his debut. In the ongoing Test against Australia as well, he has been India's best bowler, picking up 6 wickets in the first innings and 2 wickets in the second innings.

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun had a lot to say about him after the day's play at the MCG.

"We were extremely confident of Bumrah doing well even before he started playing Tests because he was unique and most batsmen who played against him said it was difficult to pick him," said Arun after day four.

"What makes him so special is because he is so unique. Maybe the batsmen pick up his balls a little later than which they normally do from a clean action and that makes him so much more potent," he continued.

