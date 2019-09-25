Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League

After a heartbreaking loss in their previous match against the Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Tridents will look to get back to winning ways when they host the second-placed Trinbago Knight Riders in match number 23 of the Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Here's a look at the highlights of the match between Barbados and Jamaica:

Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions, and have lost only one of their six matches so far this season. Kieron Pollard has led the team well while all-rounder James Neesham has performed solidly too.

This is the first time these two teams will lock horns this season and the fans would be highly excited for the match.

The Trinbago Knight Riders will expect Lendl Simmons to come to the party once again, while James Neesham will try to continue his fine form. From the home team, Jason Holder will lead the bowling department while JP Duminy will have the onus of holding together the batting unit.

Here are all the details of match number 23 of the Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders venue, date and start time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date: 25th September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 26th of September

How, when and where to watch

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Mohammad Hasnain.