Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for

Ali Akber FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.52K // 10 Sep 2018, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma and Shakib will be the anchors in their respective teams

The limited overs cricketing world is about to be taken by storm as the Asian tigers are about to clash later this week. Six teams are ready to battle it out for Asian supremacy in the Asia Cup 2018.

The 14th season of the tournament will be a 50-over affair, unlike last season which was played under the T20 format. The Asia Cup is set to be held in the UAE this time and will be played at the Dubai and Abu Dhabi Cricket stadiums.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup not too far down the road, each team will try their best to win the Asian title in order to get some momentum behind them. It’ll also be a great opportunity for each team to work on their combinations and lineups before the main event.

India is the reigning champion going into the tournament and currently has the strongest squad again on paper. Without Virat Kohli, it is possible that they’ll find it a bit more difficult to succeed this time as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have their eyes on the prize.

Each of the six-team has some very exciting batsmen in their squads. Keeping that in mind, let’s look at three of the batsmen that fans should look out for in this tournament.

#4 Shakib Al Hasan

A legend in the making

Shakib Al Hasan the bowler is an artist who has single-handedly caused many batting lineups to collapse at will. Shakib Al Hasan the batsman is in a league of his own.

He’s been Bangladesh’s crisis-man as far as fans can remember, and has often led the side to incredible victories with his batting. He has a calm head and can drive the team out of trouble with ease.

Shakib is currently Bangladesh’s most experienced player and averages 35.50 with the bat. He’s an explosive batsman and is in very good form at the moment. He averages over 50 in his last seven innings which shows that he’s an asset to Bangladesh, and will be a batsman to keep an eye on in the tournament.

1 / 4 NEXT