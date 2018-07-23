5 batsmen who scored most runs in a single bilateral ODI series

Harigovind Thoyakkat

To be in good nick with the bat is a blessing but to be in such an ominous form that you blow an opponent away and torment them throughout the length of a series, making such deep impacts on the end result of the series, is a whole other thing. Very few batsmen have been able to do that so far and to their credit, it is a near-impossible task.

Let us take a look at the top-five batsmen who have scored the most runs in a single bilateral ODI series. The list features two Indians and two entries from 2018, one of them very recent. We will go up the list in ascending order, starting from least and ending with the best.

#5. Hamilton Masakadza (5 matches, 467 runs, Avg 116.75, Sr 97.29)

When you have to play five ODI games within a time period of six games, conditions are never too easy - we're speaking of involving in 500 overs of cricketing action. However, Hamilton Masakadza did not seem to have any problem of such sorts as Zimbabwe faced Kenya in a five-match ODI series between October 12 and October 18 of 2009. Zimbabwe ended up eventual winners, routing their opponents 4 - 1.

In the first game, Zimbabwe scored 313/4 in 50 overs out of which Masakadza made 156 off 151 balls. Had it not been for an eventual run-out, he could have gone on to score even bigger. The brilliant knock featured 11 fours and 6 sixes as Zimbabwe won by 91 runs. Masakadza was also the man-of-the-match.

In the second game, he helped himself to a 91-ball-66 as Zimbabwe won by 86 runs. In the third ODI, he had the duty of chasing, as he scored a 42-ball-44. Zimbabwe later fell short by 20 runs as Kenya won their only game in the series. In the fourth game, Masakadza could score only 23 off 29 balls, however, Zimbabwe successfully chased the Kenyan target this time.

The best knock of Masakadza was yet to come, as, in the fifth game, Zimbabwe batted first and he blasted his way to a 167-ball-178, including 17 fours and 4 sixes, which propelled the team to 329/3 in 50 overs. Kenya could reach nowhere near the target as Zimbabwe completed the series win with a 142-run victory. Masakadza was the man-of-the-match once again.

Overall, in five matches, Masakadza scored 467 runs with an average of 116.75 and a strike-rate of 97.29. He was awarded man-of-the-series for his supreme effort.

