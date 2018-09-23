Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Batsmen with most ducks in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    23 Sep 2018, 10:40 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd T20
Afridi made his way to this list

A duck-out can be very punishing for the batsman and has the ability to hamper the batsman's confidence. A lot of ducks also mean that the batsman is going to be put on the chopping block by the selection committee.

It requires a lot of character and mental strength to come back from a series of ducks and make it big. While no one would want to get out for nought, for the bowling team, it gives a huge confidence and they bowl with rejuvenated spirits.

#5 Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas - 25

Mu
Muralitharan and Vaas made surprise entries to this list

Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas carried the Sri Lankan bowling responsibilities on their shoulders for a very long time. Muralitharan scored just 674 runs in 162 innings while Vaas scored 2025 runs in 220 innings.

The off-spinner usually batted at No.10 and never really had the ability to get some crucial runs in the end. Vaas, on the other hand, was not really unfamiliar with the bat and even scored a test century against Bangladesh in 2007.

Both the bowlers were sent back to the pavilion without scoring on 25 occasions and made surprise entries to this batsmen-dominated list.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Shahid Afridi Sanath Jayasuriya
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
5 batsmen who got run out most number of times in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 best bowling performances of Lasith...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with most centuries in Tests
RELATED STORY
Highest opening partnerships in ODIs
RELATED STORY
10 players with the most wickets in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
Teams with most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy
RELATED STORY
Five players with most ducks in international cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Players who changed the game of cricket for ever
RELATED STORY
Top 5 leading wicket-takers in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us