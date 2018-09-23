Batsmen with most ducks in ODIs

Afridi made his way to this list

A duck-out can be very punishing for the batsman and has the ability to hamper the batsman's confidence. A lot of ducks also mean that the batsman is going to be put on the chopping block by the selection committee.

It requires a lot of character and mental strength to come back from a series of ducks and make it big. While no one would want to get out for nought, for the bowling team, it gives a huge confidence and they bowl with rejuvenated spirits.

#5 Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas - 25

Muralitharan and Vaas made surprise entries to this list

Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas carried the Sri Lankan bowling responsibilities on their shoulders for a very long time. Muralitharan scored just 674 runs in 162 innings while Vaas scored 2025 runs in 220 innings.

The off-spinner usually batted at No.10 and never really had the ability to get some crucial runs in the end. Vaas, on the other hand, was not really unfamiliar with the bat and even scored a test century against Bangladesh in 2007.

Both the bowlers were sent back to the pavilion without scoring on 25 occasions and made surprise entries to this batsmen-dominated list.

