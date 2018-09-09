5 batsmen who have scored most T20I runs without hitting a century

Morgan and Kohli have not been able to reach the coveted mark

In the last one decade or so, the shortest format of the game has helped the game to expand to new and unknown territories. The popularity of the format has grown leaps and bounds and not all cricketers were able to keep up with the fast pace of the game.

Over time, big hitting batsmen have emerged as the fan favourites, also attracting a lot of new eyes towards the game. While scoring fast with a big strike rate is a norm in this format, it might not always be possible to score a century in a duration of 20 overs.

In this article, we take a look at the biggest run accumulators in the shortest format who have not been able to score a T20I century:

#5 Eoin Morgan (England) - 1723 runs

Eoin Morgan

The captain of England's limited overs side has been key to the transformation of the English team in white ball cricket. Prior to making his debut for the English side, Morgan also represented Ireland in ODIs.

The Dublin-born cricketer scored 1723 runs for England with an average of 28.71. He has a strike of 131.53 in 74 innings for England. Morgan managed to score nine half-centuries but never managed to go into three digits. The highest score that he could make was 85 against Australia in 2015 and even that effort could not help England win the match.

Innings: 74, Runs: 1723, SR: 131.53, Avg: 28.71, 50s: 9, HS: 85*

#4 David Warner (Australia) - 1792 runs

David Warner

Even though David Warner is currently out of the international circuit, there are no doubts about the hard-hitting abilities of the Australian batsman. By making his debut for Australia, the left-handed batsman became the first cricketer to make a debut for Australia without any first-class experience.

The southpaw has 1792 runs under his belt in 70 innings so far. The dynamic batsman has a strike of 140.10 with an average of 140.10. With 13 half-centuries in the shortest format, Warner leads the list of Australian cricketers with most fifty-plus scores. His highest score came against Sri Lanka when he made a merry of the target of 138 by scoring unbeaten 90 off just 62 balls.

Innings: 70, Runs: 1792, SR: 140.10, Avg: 26.74, 50s: 13, HS: 90*

