Test cricket continues to stand as the most challenging format of the game. Played over a prolonged period of 5 days, the format demands that the best of the players' abilities are brought to the forth so as to survive its unforgiving rigours. For batsmen, Test cricket has always been about patience, grit, and determination to overcome the odds and stamp their authority over the game. From negotiating the testing conditions to battling it out on deteriorating surfaces for long durations, batsmen generally have their tasks cut out when facing the music in whites.

And given the respect Test cricket calls for, it is certainly a no surprise that history has seen most of the batsmen toil hard for earning each of their runs. Even in the modern era, where T20 cricket is fast changing the dynamics of the game, the longest format continues to hold its essence at the core. Barring a few belligerent strikers, many batsmen even today have strike rates less than 60 runs per 100 balls. As a matter of fact, there also exist a few resilient batsmen who regularly grind their way with strike rates lesser than 45! Here are 5 current batsmen with the least strike rates in Test cricket.

Note- The list features only those batsmen who have scored more than 1000 runs in Test cricket.

#5 Shaun Marsh

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day Two

Given Shaun Marsh's brilliance in the T20 format, it is a bit of a surprise that his name features on this list. Making his Test debut in 2011, the Western Australian has grown into a senior pro in the Aussie Test outfit. However, the southpaw has always suffered from injuries and inconsistency, thereby making him a doubtful starter for many series. Apart from having to prove his worth quite regularly, Marsh often finds himself in match-saving situations that demand defensive style of play.

In a total of 34 games that he has played for his country so far, the 35-year-old has scored 2082 runs at a strike rate of 44.06, which is the least among his national contemporaries.

