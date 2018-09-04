Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Batting Records of the current Indian batsmen in England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand 

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.89K   //    04 Sep 2018, 11:52 IST

Much has been said about the inability of Indian batsmen to play in testing conditions. Whenever India plays in England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, it is a test of their character and skill.

Recent failures in England have brought this topic to the fore once again. Indian batsmen have been looking woefully out of place in the current English series, the same thing happened earlier this year in South Africa.

Let's take a look at the records of the current Indian team in these countries and get an idea as to how they have performed in these places throughout their respective careers.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Two
Shikhar Dhawan nicking one to the keeper

Dhawan has played 14 Test matches in these four countries and scored 770 runs at an average of 27.5 with just one century which he scored way back in 2014, in New Zealand.

This a mediocre performance by any standard. Kohli has given Dhawan a very long rope.

His technique is not suitable to rigours of Test cricket, as he plays loosely outside the off stump and invariably gets out caught behind to either keeper or in slips.

Dhawan cannot complain that he was not given enough chances, but, it's about time that Kohli puts an end to that rope.

#2 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay started off really well in his Test career. He looked to be the next big thing as an opener in Indian cricket, but he flattered to deceive.

Murali Vijay has put in some impressive performances overseas. He was the highest scorer for India during the 2014 English tour, with 402 runs from 5 test matches.

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Murali Vijay getting bowled through the gate

His problem area has been the consistency factor, he has never been as consistent as a world class batsman should be.

Vijay has played 19 Tests in England, South Africa, Australia & New Zealand and scored 1,236 runs at an average of 32.52 with two centuries, last of which, came in 2014, in Australia.

It is evident that Vijay's record has also been average in these four nations. Lately, he has been woefully out of form which rightly led to his ouster from the Indian team.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
