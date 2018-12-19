×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Batting the main concern for a struggling Indian side 

Varun Inamdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
91   //    19 Dec 2018, 18:35 IST

Virat Kohli an Co.
Virat Kohli an Co.

For being the top-ranked test team in the world, the Indian cricket team has had its fair share of problems with the top and middle order batsmen. Let's wind the clock back to the series against South Africa. India lost the series 2-1 and the scorecard reflects that. Captain Kohli was the only Indian batsmen to register a century in the entire series. All the other batsmen had a poor series with the bat with a rare 93 from rookie Hardik Pandya and a couple decent knocks by Cheteshwar Pujara.

Virat Kohli, the lone fighter

Moving on to England, the Indian team suffered a massive 4-1 loss. I think to be fair the result does not tell the tale of the series. The Indian team fought rather well, especially the bowlers only to be let down by the batsmen yet again. If one were to look at the entire series there was one name on top. The man who has been dominating the entire batting scene for quite sometime now- Virat Kohli. He was playing at a different level, the problem was that he did not receive much support. Again, the story had Virat as the hero and a few supporting roles played by Pujara and Rahane. One thing has to be said though, that last match, during the second innings for a minute I thought that India had a chance, a very faint ray of hope somewhere. The way KL and Rishab Pant played, that shows a lot of character and puts our worrying minds a bit at ease.

Captaincy issues

After the two overseas series defeat, the Indian team along with its skipper received a bit of criticism, not just for the batsmen not performing well, but even the team selection the captain with his coach had made. And that is exactly where the gripping issue lies, Kohli is the best batsmen in the world no doubt, but he needs to learn a lot more about how to lead and create the right balance in the squad.

The current Australian series

Now that we are down under, and a lot of people thought that without Smith and Warner the Aussies will be vulnerable. The first match was won by the Indian bowlers, but in the second they fell short and let the hosts level the series up.

The next two games will be high pressure not just for both teams but also for a very out of form KL Rahul. He has had a forgetful year with just one century in England among a string of under par scores.

It was Sourav Ganguly who once said that KL Rahul is the batsman that excites him. He surely has the talent, one hopes he starts living up to it before ending up being another cliched 'could have been' player. As far as the Indian batting is concerned, I think the opening pair needs to step up and give some breathing space to Kohli and Pujara.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team
Varun Inamdar
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Varun. I am based in Pune. I have done an MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, Pune. I am currently working as the operations manager for Pune Running Sports Foundation. I am now looking for new opportunities in the media side of sports and wish to become a content writer.
5 Performances Of Yuvraj Singh That Changed Indian...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why KL Rahul should be dropped from the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian victories over Australia in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Should India go with an...
RELATED STORY
The difference between Australia and India is their batting
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India missed a trick by not opening the batting...
RELATED STORY
5 wicket-keepers MS Dhoni kept out of the Indian Team
RELATED STORY
Highest individual score in ODIs by Indian batsmen at...
RELATED STORY
4 times India nearly won a Test Series in Australia 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Fri, 14 Dec
SL 282/10 & 287/3
NZ 578/10
Match Drawn
SL VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
Match 1 | Today
BRH 146/10 (19.4 ov)
ADS 147/5 (19.1 ov)
Adelaide Strikers win by 5 wickets
BRH VS ADS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us