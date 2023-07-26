BB vs CTSA Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Bulawayo Braves (BB) and Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) are set to lock horns in Match No.16 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Braves, led by Mohammad Hafeez, have slipped down to the bottom of the points with four points and a net run rate of -0.399 thanks to wins in two out of six games. Having now lost four matches in a row, the Braves would not be brimming with confidence by any means.

They will go into the game after losing to Joburg Buffaloes by 14 runs. After being asked to chase down a modest target of 98, the Braves could only get themselves up to 83 for the loss of eight wickets.

Skipper Sikandar Raza and Thisara Perera scored 26 and 24 respectively, but they did not get much support from the other batters. Earlier, Taskin Ahmed was stupendous for the Braves after he gave away only seven runs in two overs, although he failed to make a breakthrough.

The Samp Army, on the other hand, are on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.480. Their match against the Harare Hurricanes went right down to the wire after which they lost in the Super Over. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Braves, who are not in the best of form.

Zim Afro T10 2023, BB vs CTSA Prediction: Can the Braves beat the Samp Army?

Cape Town Samp Army will go into the match as firm favourites. Although they lost their previous game, they did not allow their opponents to run away with the match. Keeping in mind the form of the Hurricanes, it should not be a problem for the Samp Army to win.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

