BB vs DB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match?

The Bulawayo Braves (BB) and the Durban Qalandars (DB) are set to lock horns with each other in the ninth match of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 on Sunday, July 23. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Led by Sikandar Raza, the Braves are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.201, thanks to wins in one out of three matches. They beat the Harare Hurricanes by 49 runs in their opening match before losing two games on the trot.

They lost to the Cape Town Samp Army by eight wickets in their previous match. After opting to bat first, the Bulawayo Braves only managed to score 86/6 in their 10 overs. Ben McDermott and Kobe Herft put on 47 runs for the opening wicket off 4.1 overs. The Samp Army chased down the target with 19 balls to spare. Taskin Ahmed and Tanaka Chivanga picked up one wicket apiece for the Braves.

The Durban Qalandars, led by Craig Ervine, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.035, thanks to wins in both their matches. After being asked to field first, the Qalandars restricted their opponents to 94/4.

The Qalandars romped home with five balls to spare, riding on opener Hazratullah Zazai's 41 off 25 balls, including three fours and as many sixes.

Zim Afro T10 League 2023, BB vs DB Prediction: Can the Braves beat the Qalandars?

The Durban Qalandars will go into the match as firm favorites. They will be high on confidence after winning both their matches. It remains to be seen if the Bulawayo Braves can give them a fight.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win this Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BB vs DB match? Bulawao Braves (BB) Durban Qalandars (DB) 0 votes