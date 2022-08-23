BB vs GMY prediction: Who will win today’s Maharaja Trophy 2022 match?

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will lock horns against Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the first qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Blasters are having a sensational campaign, winning seven of their ten games to top the table. They beat Hubli Tigers in their last group game. After being asked to bat first, Shivkumar Rakshith scored a fifty as the Blasters posted 171 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, they restricted the Tigers to 169.

The Mystics, meanwhile, ended the group stage in second place with 12 points. They had a chance to top the table but lost their last group game against the Shivamogga Strikers, which was a rain-curtailed fixture.

The Mystics crawled their way to 118-9 in their allotted 20 overs. With rain reducing the game to seven overs, the Strikers had a revised target of 54. The Mystics fought hard, picking up four wickets, but failed to prevent the Strikers from crossing the finish line.

Will Bengaluru Blasters (BB) qualify for final?

Mayank Agarwal is leading Bengaluru Blasters brilliantly

Bengaluru Blasters have lost only three games so far and look in fine form heading into the playoffs. They have been led brilliantly by Mayank Agarwal and are the favourites to qualify for the final. However, the Mystics will be high in confidence coming into this game, as they beat the Blasters in the group stage.

Both the Blasters and the Mystics have some exciting players in their ranks, so a cracking contest could ensue on Tuesday. Considering the form of the two teams, the Blasters look a solid unit, so expect them to seal a berth in the final of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022 on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bengaluru Blasters (BB) to win this game.

