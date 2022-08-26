BB vs GMY prediction: Who will win today’s Maharaja Trophy 2022 match?

The final of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022 will see the Bengaluru Blasters (BB) take on the Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both are well-balanced units and fans can expect a cracking contest on Friday, August 26.

Bengaluru Blasters beat Gulbarga Mystics in the first qualifier and sealed a berth in the final. On the back of an outstanding century from Mayank Agarwal, they posted 227 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Mystics on 183 to defend the total successfully to book a berth in the final.

Gulbarga Mystics, meanwhile, after losing the first qualifier, faced the Mysore Warriors in the second qualifier. They were successful in the second chance as they beat the Warriors in a thriller of a contest to qualify for the final. After restricting the Warriors to 157, they lost two early wickets but a well-composed innings from Devdutt Padikkal (96* of 64 balls) helped them chase down the total with six wickets in hand in the last over.

Will Bengaluru Blasters (BB) lift the title on Friday?

Manish Pandey leads Gulbarga Mystics in the competition.

When both these sides met in the first qualifier, it was a high-scoring affair and the Blasters managed to finish on the winning side. There were centuries from both sides and the players gave it their all but the Blasters were good on the day to seal a berth in the final. The Mystics did play an extra game, but it might just help them carry the winning momentum forward.

Both Blasters and Mystics have some exciting players on their side and it remains to be seen how they perform at the biggest stage. It will be a test of nerves for players from both sides and fans can expect a cracking contest to sign off this year’s competition.

Looking at the way they are playing, the Bengaluru Blasters look a stronger unit compared to the Gulbarga Mystics and it won’t be a surprise if Mayank Agarwal's side lift the title on Friday.

Prediction: Bengaluru Blasters (BB) to win this clash.

Edited by Ankush Das