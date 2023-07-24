BB vs HH Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Bulawayo Braves (BB) and Harare Hurricanes (HH) are set to lock horns in Match No. 12 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Monday, July 24. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Braves, led by Sikandar Raza, are placed third in the points table, but they have plenty of thinking to do. Having played four matches, they have been able to secure victory in only one of them. Their net run rate of -0.520 is not the best by any stretch of the imagination.

They are currently on a three-match losing streak and will go into their next game after losing to the Durban Qalandars by 25 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a decent score of 122 for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs.

Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers for the Braves after he picked up two crucial wickets for 24 runs. Patrick Dooley and skipper Raza got one wicket apiece.

The Hurricanes, led by Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.987. After losing three matches in a row, the Hurricanes got to winning ways by beating Durban Qalandars by five wickets. Regis Chakabva became the Player of the Match.

Zim Afro T10 2023, BB vs HH Prediction: Can the Hurricanes beat the Braves?

Both the Braves and the Hurricanes have had similar campaigns thus far in the T10 tournament. The Braves won the match when the two teams last met in the championship. But the Hurricanes will be high on confidence after ending the Qalandars’ winning streak. The team batting first will have a great chance of winning the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BB vs HH match? Bulawao Braves (BB) Harare Hurricanes (HH) 0 votes