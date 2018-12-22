×
BBL 2018-19, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades: Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
8   //    22 Dec 2018, 18:11 IST

Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers are set to go head-to-head with Melbourne Renegades in the sixth fixture of Big Bash League 2018-19 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday, 23 December.

Both teams have played eight matches against each other in the Big Bash League, with five of those been won by the Adelaide Strikers and three by the Melbourne Renegades.

In their previous clash, during BBL 07, Strikers managed to pip out Renegades by one run in the semifinal clash at the Adelaide. Batting first, the Strikers posted commendable 178/5 on the board and then kept their nerves until the final to seal the BBL07 finale spot.

Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide won the tournament opener against Brisbane Heat by five wickets and now aim to keep the momentum against the Renegades.

Batting

Alex Carrey (70 runs off 46 balls) was the pick of the lot with a steady fifty against Brisbane Heat and shared a crucial 56 run stand with his partner Jake Weatherald, who eventually scored 17 runs from 13 balls. Both these batsmen along with Jason Smith form a formidable opening attack and are expected to cause problems for Renegades bowlers.

The team will also bank on the likes of Mathew Short and Jake Lehman, both failed to convert their starts in the previous outing, and one may expect them to come out blazing in next outing.

Bowling

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers in the first game with economical figures of 3/19 in four overs. He was well supported by all other bowlers in the team who shared one wicket each. Interestingly, there was not a single bowler, who went wicketless against Brisbane, which clearly shows the depth they have in this department.

Expected Playing XI

Colin Ingram (C), Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Jon Wells, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin and Billy Stanlake.

Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne are coming into this game on the back of a four-wicket win against Perth Scorchers and they will be itching to extend their winning run against Strikers.

Batting

Despite the win, batting is an area of concern for the team as Sam Harper was the only top order batsman to show some resistance against Perth and looked good during his short innings of 36. He will get skipper's backing to continue his run in next game. Mohammad Nabi is a strong middle order batsman and was the main reason behind Renegades win in the previous encounter. The all-rounder scored a well constructed under pressure 35 to get the team close to the winning line.

Apart from these two, the hosts will also need strong contributions from their top order batsman who failed miserably in the previous fixture. The openers Tim Ludeman and Jack Wildermuth managed just two and zero respectively and it will be essential that these two come out with much better performance and lay down a solid platform for the middle order.

Bowling

On the bowling front, Kane Richardson and Daniel Christian picked up three wickets each and they will be expected to replicate it against Strikers. While Usman Khan and Jack Wildermuth too managed to pull two scalps each, and they will be expected to trouble the opponents in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Tom Cooper (C), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Shinwari, Tim Ludeman, Jack Wildermuth, Sam Harper and Cameron White.

