×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

BBL 2019-20 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Probable playing XI, squad, when and where to watch

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Preview
16 Dec 2019, 18:14 IST

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars played in the summit clash last season
Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars played in the summit clash last season

With less than a year to go for the ICC T20 World Cup, the importance of performances in this year's Big Bash League will be vital. Australia's head coach Justin Langer will have a close eye on the upcoming BBL season to pick out the best domestic talent for the only ICC trophy not in Australia's star-studded cabinet.

The opening match will be played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder at the Gabba tomorrow. T20 specialist Chris Lynn will lead a talented side comprising of Tom Banton, Matthew Renshaw and Ben Cutting while Sydney Thunder have the services of explosive batsman Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja and Callum Ferguson.

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers will join Brisbane Heat in the second half of the season. In 14 games last season, Lynn scored 385 runs while Ferguson scored a mammoth 442 runs.

BBL 2019-20: When and where to watch

BBL 2019-20 can be streamed live on Sony LIV and will be telecast live on the Sony Network from 12:40 pm IST.


Brisbane Heat


Probable Playing XI

Chris Lynn (c), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, James Peirson (WK), Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Mitch Swepson, Zahir Khan.

Squad 

Tom Banton (England, first eight games), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB De Villiers (South Africa, replacement international player, last six games and finals), Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan, replacement international player), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), TBC, TBC, TBC.

Advertisement

Sydney Thunder


Probable Playing XI

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Dan Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Chris Tremain.

Squad

Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris (South Africa), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.


Tags:
BBL 2019 Brisbane Heat Cricket Sydney Thunder Cricket Chris Lynn Alex Hales BBL Points Table 2019-20
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Big Bash League
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 2 | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 3 | Thu, 19 Dec, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 4 | Fri, 20 Dec, 09:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 5 | Fri, 20 Dec, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars
BRH VS MLS preview
Match 6 | Sat, 21 Dec, 12:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 7 | Sat, 21 Dec, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 8 | Sun, 22 Dec, 09:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 9 | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 10 | Mon, 23 Dec, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
ADS VS PRS preview
Match 11 | Tue, 24 Dec, 09:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
HBH VS MLR preview
Match 12 | Thu, 26 Dec, 01:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Fri, 27 Dec, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 14 | Sat, 28 Dec, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
SYS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Sun, 29 Dec, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 16 | Mon, 30 Dec, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 17 | Tue, 31 Dec, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 18 | Wed, 01 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers
BRH VS PRS preview
Match 19 | Thu, 02 Jan, 10:10 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars
SYT VS MLS preview
Match 20 | Thu, 02 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 21 | Fri, 03 Jan, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sat, 04 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 23 | Sun, 05 Jan, 01:10 PM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 24 | Sun, 05 Jan, 04:10 PM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 25 | Mon, 06 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 26 | Tue, 07 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers
MLR VS PRS preview
Match 27 | Wed, 08 Jan, 10:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 28 | Wed, 08 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 29 | Thu, 09 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 30 | Fri, 10 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 31 | Sat, 11 Jan, 12:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes
SYT VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Sat, 11 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 33 | Sun, 12 Jan, 10:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 34 | Sun, 12 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers
MLS VS SYS preview
Match 35 | Mon, 13 Jan, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 36 | Tue, 14 Jan, 10:10 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 37 | Wed, 15 Jan, 12:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 38 | Wed, 15 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 39 | Thu, 16 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 40 | Fri, 17 Jan, 10:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 41 | Sat, 18 Jan, 10:10 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 42 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 43 | Sun, 19 Jan, 09:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 44 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 45 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:10 PM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 46 | Mon, 20 Jan, 04:10 PM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 48 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 49 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 50 | Fri, 24 Jan, 12:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 51 | Fri, 24 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 52 | Sat, 25 Jan, 10:10 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 54 | Sun, 26 Jan, 09:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sun, 26 Jan, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Mon, 27 Jan, 09:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 3 | Sat, 01 Feb, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 4 | Thu, 06 Feb, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Grand Final | Sat, 08 Feb, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us