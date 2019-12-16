BBL 2019-20 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Probable playing XI, squad, when and where to watch

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars played in the summit clash last season

With less than a year to go for the ICC T20 World Cup, the importance of performances in this year's Big Bash League will be vital. Australia's head coach Justin Langer will have a close eye on the upcoming BBL season to pick out the best domestic talent for the only ICC trophy not in Australia's star-studded cabinet.

The opening match will be played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder at the Gabba tomorrow. T20 specialist Chris Lynn will lead a talented side comprising of Tom Banton, Matthew Renshaw and Ben Cutting while Sydney Thunder have the services of explosive batsman Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja and Callum Ferguson.

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers will join Brisbane Heat in the second half of the season. In 14 games last season, Lynn scored 385 runs while Ferguson scored a mammoth 442 runs.

BBL 2019-20: When and where to watch

BBL 2019-20 can be streamed live on Sony LIV and will be telecast live on the Sony Network from 12:40 pm IST.

Brisbane Heat

Probable Playing XI

Chris Lynn (c), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, James Peirson (WK), Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Mitch Swepson, Zahir Khan.

Squad

Tom Banton (England, first eight games), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB De Villiers (South Africa, replacement international player, last six games and finals), Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan, replacement international player), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), TBC, TBC, TBC.

Sydney Thunder

Probable Playing XI

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Dan Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Chris Tremain.

Squad

Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris (South Africa), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.