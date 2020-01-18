BBL 2019-20: Chris Morris’ stunning footwork leads to best run-out of the season [VIDEO]

Chris Morris (L) celebrates after executing a wonderful run-out

The on-going edition of the Big Bash League has produced some top-level entertainment in almost every game. This time, it was in the match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders when fancy footwork stole the limelight. The footwork was not by a batsman but a bowler!

Chris Morris was bowling to Josh Philippe when he and the non-striker Dan Hughes got involved in an ill-timed run-out. Before Hughes could come back to the crease, Morris executed a brilliant run-out using his foot. He kicked the ball with his foot from quite a distance from the stumps, but the LED lights turned on!

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, the Thunders won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Sixers had their poorest day in the office in this season, as none of their batsmen could stick on the crease for longer than ten minutes. Justin Avendano, who finished with 28 runs, is the only batsmen from the Sixers batting line-up who showed resilience.

Daniel Sams and Chris Morris picked up two wickets each while Gurinder Sandhu and Brendan Doggett picked up one each. The Sixers bundled out of 76 in 15.5 overs in a rain-curtailed game.