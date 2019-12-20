BBL 2019-20: KXIP's record buy Glenn Maxwell marks return to cricket with a 'Big Show'

Glenn Maxwell

What's the story?

Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell marked his return to competitive cricket with a blistering knock of 83 runs for the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League against the Brisbane Heat.

The background

Australian International all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had stepped away from the sport of cricket during the Australian side's T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to mental health issues.

Maxwell got a lot of support for his brave decision to speak about mental health and take action towards maintaining it from all corners of the cricketing fraternity. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was also one of the prominent names who praised Glenn commending him for his remarkable step.

I think what Glenn has done is remarkable. He's set the right example for cricketers all over the world - Virat Kohli

The heart of the matter

On December 12th, 2019, Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Stars confirmed that Glenn Maxwell had come out of his break and joined their pre-season training camp. They also confirmed that he would be leading the Melbourne Stars as captain for the BBL 2019-20 season in the ninth edition of the Big Bash League.

In today's clash against the Brisbane Heat, Glenn Maxwell made his return to competitive return and stayed true to his moniker, 'Big Show'. He marked his return with a stunning knock of 83 runs in 39 balls scoring at a strike rate of 212.82

Maxwell came in to bat at a time when the Stars had garnered a score of 56-3 in 7.5 overs. He took charge of the innings and made easy work of the bowling attack of the Brisbane Heat scoring 7 boundaries and 5 sixes on his way to 83 as he led the Stars to a total of 167-7 in 20 overs.

What's next?

Glenn Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars in the BBL 2019-20 season and hope to get the title to their kitty after reaching the final last season. He made headlines yesterday after Kings XI Punjab picked him up for a whopping price of INR 10.75 Crores in the IPL 2020 Auction.