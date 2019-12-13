BBL 2019-20 | Glenn Maxwell set to lead Melbourne Stars after mental health break

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Dec 2019, 12:41 IST

Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder and Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell is all set to play and captain Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League. Maxwell took a break from cricket to address his problems with mental health during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey expressed his happiness at having his captain back for the competition but stressed on the importance of mental health in cricket. He said,

We're pleased to see Glenn in green and ready to lead our side with a big season ahead... He's an incredible talent and a key part of our club but health and well-being comes first and it's important that he's been able to take some time away to focus on that.

Post the break, Maxwell trained with Victoria's Sheffield Shield Squad and also played in Victorian Premier Cricket. The all-rounder's decision to take time out to focus on mental health issues was appreciated and supported by the cricketing community all across the globe.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian head coach Justin Langer had praised Maxwell for addressing the serious issue of mental health and how he had set the right example for cricketers all over the world.

Maxwell, who has a base price of INR 2 crores, is also set to go under the hammer on the 19th of December in the IPL mini-auction at Kolkata.